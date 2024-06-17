The directional mine PARM 1 (DM12) and its improved version (DM22) is a German off-route mine that consists of a high-explosive anti-tank warhead with a diameter of 128mm coupled with a fin-stabilized rocket. It is capable of penetrating up to 600mm of armor. This enables the weapon to hit targets at ranges up to 40 meters. PARM is activated by a Passive Infra-Red (PIR) sensor triggered by the target vehicles moving on the road. Using a HEAT charge aimed at the low section, road wheels or suspension, the weapon causes mobility kill rather than catastrophic explosion. Mobility kill disables the use of the vehicle for an extended time. The mine can be laid passive and armed just as enemy vehicles are nearby.

The operator is located remotely and controls the weapon via a fiber-optic data link. It is a remotely operated weapon for ambushes at vantage points dominating roads and areas where the enemy is expected to move. Developed in the 1980s, the weapon was not widely used. About 1,600 such weapons were delivered by Germany and successfully used by the Ukrainian Army.

In 2023, the German MOD ordered replacement weapons and signed a contract for 12,000 weapons, of which 2,000 will be delivered in the first batches, and others will be procured under follow-on options. For these batches, the company intends to introduce an improved weapon fitted with an RF datalink, which enables remote control over a longer distance (4 km). The remote control is used to arm or disarm the mine, enabling friendly forces to move along roads that are covered by PARM weapons.

