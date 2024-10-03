Naval Group to Deliver Barracuda Submarines to the Netherlands

Naval Group contracted to provide four Barracuda expeditionary submarines to replace the Royal Netherlands Navy’s currently operational Walrus-class submarines. The agreement follows a thorough evaluation and bidding process conducted by the Materiel and IT Command (COMMIT) on behalf of the Netherlands Ministry of Defense.

The new submarines, designated the Orka-class, will significantly enhance the Royal Netherlands Navy’s strategic capabilities. Commander Jan Willem Hartman of COMMIT stated that the new submarines – Orka, Zwaardvis, Barracuda, and Tijgerhaai submarines – would give the Netherlands Submarine Service “a head start in underwater warfare.”

A key aspect of this agreement is the focus on production autonomy and industrial cooperation. Naval Group has committed to a 20-year industrial cooperation plan, formalized through an Industrial Cooperation Agreement (ICA) signed with the Ministry of Economic Affairs on September 10, 2024. This plan involves collaboration with numerous Dutch companies and knowledge institutes, ensuring the Netherlands develops and retains expertise over the submarine life cycle. The industrial organization aligns with the Netherlands MOD’s requirement for autonomy during the submarines’ lifetime, providing opportunities for the Dutch maritime cluster to expand its business and expertise in submarine operations, maintenance, and upgrades.

BAE Systems Launches HMS Agamemnon

The sixth Astute class nuclear-powered attack submarine rolled out of the Devonshire Dock Hall and entered the water for the first time on Thursday this week. The new submarine weighs 7,400 tonnes and is 97 meters long. The new submarine is the sixth of the seven Astute vessels contracted for the Royal Navy. The Astute Class boats are the largest and most advanced attack submarines ever built for the Royal Navy. Nuclear propulsion means they are unrestricted by needing fuel, oxygen, or water reservoirs for life support. They do not need to be refueled on a mission. They manufacture oxygen and drinking water for their 98 crew members so they can circumnavigate the globe without surfacing. Following the launch, it will begin the next phase of its test and commissioning program before leaving Barrow for sea trials with the Royal Navy.

The Royal Navy has received the first five submarines in the class: HMS Astute, HMS Ambush, HMS Artful, HMS Audacious, and HMS Anson. Work is well underway on the final Astute boat, Agincourt. Agamemnon is named after the ancient Greek King.

Fincantieri Delivers the Fourth Multipurpose Combat Ship to the Italian Navy

Fincantieri has delivered the fourth Multipurpose Combat ship (PPA), “Giovanni delle Bande Nere,” to the Italian Navy at its shipyard in Muggiano, La Spezia. This vessel is the first of its class in the “full” configuration, equipped with complete combat capabilities.

The PPA is part of the Italian Navy’s fleet renewal plan, approved by the government and parliament under the supervision of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement). The ship is designed to be highly flexible and capable of performing multiple functions ranging from patrol and sea rescue to Civil Protection operations and full-scale naval combat operations. Key specifications of the PPA include a length of 143 meters, a top speed exceeding 31 knots, and accommodation for a crew of 171. The vessel features a combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion plant (CODAG) and an electric propulsion system.

The PPA ships are built at the Fincantieri Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, and deliveries are expected in 2026.

