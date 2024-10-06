Defense-Update Weekly News Summary

Welcome to the latest episode of Defense-Update News Summary! In this episode, we dive into this week’s developments in defense technology, military acquisitions, and strategic partnerships worldwide.
Some of this week’s highlights include:
- Elbit Systems secures a $400M contract for aerial bomb manufacturing
- Leidos Unveils the “Black Arrow,” a Small Cruise Missile in development
- U.S. Army Awards Two Contracts for Enhanced S-MET Increment II UGV Prototypes
- Major naval developments from BAE Systems and Naval Group
