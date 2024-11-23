Deep Dive – Oreshnik IRBM

Multiple sources reported today on Russia’s use of a new medium-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, based on the existing RS-26 Rubezh. The Oreshnik, described as experimental and hypersonic, was used in a strike on Dnipro, Ukraine. Controversy exists regarding Russia’s notification of the launch to the U.S., with differing statements from Russian and U.S. officials. The RS-26, originally an ICBM, has a history shrouded in secrecy, with development starting before the INF treaty’s collapse and its later purported cancellation. The missile’s capabilities, including its payload and range, remain partially unclear. This three-part podcast covers this alarming and unexpected development in detail. This episode utilizes AI-generated audio based on Defense-Update research and analysis of the recent Russian missile attack using six Oreshnik Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBM) using 36 warheads on Dnipro, Ukraine.

Using a conventionally armed IRBM is likely a Russian response to recent US and its allies (France and UK) recent decisions. It delivered a clear message all over Europe.