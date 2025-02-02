Controp traces its origins to the late 1980s, emerging as a boutique developer of electro-optical technologies and solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Israel’s defense and security forces. From the outset, the company’s core vision centered on creating innovative, high-performance Electro-Optical and Infrared (EO/IR) sensor payloads and solutions across multiple domains—aerial, naval, ground, and perimeter security.

Over the decades, Controp became a world-class provider of integrated EO/IR systems, seamlessly merging advanced optics, precision line-of-sight stabilization, sophisticated image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Today, the company leverages this experience beyond sensor payloads, defining unique operational solutions through superb VISINT by integrating multiple sensor types, data processing, and analytics into a complete solution in air defense, Counter-UAS (C-UAS), Security systems, and more.

According to Hagay Azani, President & CEO, Controp’s motto — “Defining Clarity” — reflects the company’s emphasis on converting raw visual data into actionable intelligence. “We accomplish this through the latest advancements in electro-optics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics. These battle-proven technologies automate processes to minimize operator workload, ensuring rapid identification of high-value targets. Recognizing that military programs often span decades, we design our products with modularity and growth in mind, enabling upgrades that accommodate ever-evolving threats and requirements.” Azani said in an interview with Defense-Update.

A Multi-Domain Capability

Over the years, Controp’s portfolio has grown to encompass multiple operational environments. The company has developed lightweight payloads for high- and low-altitude UAVs that provide day-and-night vision, continuous zoom, target designation, and leading-edge image stabilization suitable for use in the airborne domain. Meanwhile, maritime-oriented systems are designed to withstand punishing sea conditions. At the same time, land-based platforms excel in border and coastal security missions, offering crystal-clear imagery at distances of 70 kilometers and above.

Within air defense, Controp’s sensors and targeting solutions integrate smoothly with various effectors — RF, laser, and kinetic — to ensure seamless target acquisition and engagement. “Air Defense is one application where Controp’s full system integration offerings are most competitive,” Doron Zalts, VP of International Marketing & Business Development, told Defense-Update. “These applications are already proven in Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) and counter-UAS defenses operating worldwide. Similar electro-optical capabilities are found in the company’s ground-focused solutions, where rugged, vibration-resistant sensors are critical for armored combat vehicles, remotely operated weapon stations, and tank fire-control systems.

Smart Vision – the AI Advantage

“A major advantage of our group is the analytics embedded into our systems; we use our analytics and AI-driven processing near the sensor.” Said Hagay Azani. “The proximity to the sensor preserves the high-fidelity data gathered by our EO/IR systems before this data is compressed, transmitted, and decompressed. This process enables faster, highly sensitive target detection, classification, and tracking without relying on centralized processing. The result is faster, more accurate threat identification, and reduced latency in delivering data to the user.” Azani explained.

A key differentiator is Controp’s Smart Vision analytics suite, which exploits AI to deliver automatic target recognition (ATR), real-time tracking, and object classification. By integrating these analytics at the sensor level, operators gain superior situational awareness while reducing cognitive load. Whether deployed in maritime patrol, border security, or counter-UAS missions, Smart Vision enhances both speed and precision in the decision-making process.

Pioneering at Home, Growing Abroad

In recent years, Controp has formed a global group structure to extend its market reach and fuel technological breakthroughs. The company’s approximately 500 employees are distributed across several corporate entities, subsidiaries, and partnerships:

• Controp, founded in 1988, was an early innovator in line-of-sight stabilization and electro-optics technologies. Rafael and Aeronautics acquired the company in 2012.

• ESC Baz, acquired by Controp in 2021, focuses on short- and medium-range observation solutions for perimeter security, complementing Controp’s medium- and long-range systems.

• Microcon Vision, established in 2022, addresses the surging demand for micro-sized payloads for small UAVs and loitering munitions. Controp holds a 73% share in Microcon Vision, which leverages Controp’s expertise to create compact payloads with advanced image processing and sensor fusion.

• Controp-USA, established in 2004, is responsible for the group’s operations in the USA. The company provides EO/IR systems, payloads, and sensors to US Government program offices and end users.

• ControPARAS is a joint venture company established by Controp and Paras Defence in India; it provides local manufacturing of Electro-Optical systems through technology transfer, following the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliance) initiatives.

Close collaboration with Israel’s Ministry of Defense, Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the Air Force, and the Navy provides an intensive testing environment. Operating in high-tempo conflict scenarios, Controp systems have repeatedly proven their resilience in battle under extreme conditions, paving the way for the company’s global expansion strategy.

“Within Israel, Controp is part of Rafael and its subsidiary Aeronautics. As the “electro-optics house” for various Rafael programs” Azani said, “Our systems are integrated with air defense systems, UAS platforms, unmanned ground/surface vessels, and turreted solutions. Aeronautics relies on Controp’s payloads across its UAV portfolio, reflecting a deep trust in Controp’s design and performance.”

Controp-USA, ControParas, and representative offices in key markets serve as local branches for prime contracting, marketing, product demonstrations, manufacturing, and in-country support. This structure enables rapid response to regional requirements, including customer demands for localized production and shorter logistics timelines.

According to Doron Zalts, Controp is forging long-term partnerships in strategic markets to meet the growing worldwide demand for locally produced or sustained defense equipment. “Beyond our wholly owned U.S. subsidiary and our JV in India, Europe presents a high priority for our marketing and sales, where we seek to find the right partners for joint production through technology transfers,” Zalts added that, since Israel’s establishing diplomatic relations with the UAE under the 2020 Abraham Accords, Controp has expanded its activities by establishing a representative office to align with the UAE’s objectives of promoting domestic defense capabilities. Given the wide acceptance of its systems, Controp is operating a local service center for its systems, in partnerships with prominent organizations such as EDGE, Etimad, and additional local partners.

This commitment to localized support and co-development is central to Controp’s model. It enables customers to adopt advanced electro-optical solutions while building Indigenous technical expertise. A similar approach has proved effective in India, where Controp’s solutions are integrated into programs that combine local production with cutting-edge electro-optics.

Product Spotlight at IDEX

Controp’s appearance at IDEX underscores its reputation as a versatile, high-performance EO/IR system provider. Event visitors can expect to see the SPEED series, which is globally recognized for its long-range, stabilized surveillance capabilities. The SPEED ER remains a flagship product that has been continuously updated since 2014 to retain its edge in extended-range observation, enduring extreme heat, wind, and sand abrasion. The more compact SPEED MR embodies the same design principles in a medium-range form factor, making it ideal for border protection. Controp’s Smart Vision analytics suite will also be on display.

The STAMP family of miniature UAV payloads, on display at IDEX, highlights a newer STAMP XED variant tailored for Group 2 UAVs requiring extended-range optics and stabilized tracking. In parallel, Microcon Vision features micro payloads for loitering munitions and drones, representing Controp’s focus on using specialized subsidiaries to accelerate innovation in emerging markets like small drone payloads.

Controp’s evolution exemplifies a defense firm at the forefront of electro-optics, emphasizing integrated, analytics-driven solutions. By pushing more processing power to the sensor itself, Controp simultaneously boosts performance, cuts latency, and lowers power consumption—advantages particularly relevant in a world of increasingly swift maneuver warfare, AI-driven technologies, and swarming UAV threats.