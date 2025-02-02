The International Defence Conference (IDC) 2025 will take place on February 16 under the theme “Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration and Resilience”. The event coincides with IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Defense and the Tawazun Council, IDC 2025 will serve as a global platform for top defense and security leaders, policymakers, and industry experts. Discussions will focus on key global threats and the future of defense technologies, emphasizing international collaboration and innovative solutions.

Key Sessions:

Global Disruptions & Defense Preparedness – Addressing challenges in critical supply chains, including cyberattacks, pandemics, and geopolitical tensions.

Disinformation & Influence Operations – Analyzing the weaponization of information, the role of AI and deepfakes, and countering misinformation in modern conflicts.

Space: The New Arena for Defense & Security – Exploring space warfare, satellite security, counter-space threats, and the need for space alliances.

Renowned experts, including Dr. Yossi Sheffi (MIT) and senior military officials, will provide insights on shaping future defense strategies. The event will conclude with strategic recommendations to enhance global defense resilience.