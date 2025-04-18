Advanced Fighter Market Update

More Gripens for Latin America

In Latin America, Saab’s JAS 39 Gripen E/F is gaining considerable traction. The Swedish government has formally requested parliamentary approval to negotiate a government-to-government (G2G) agreement with Peru for the potential sale of up to 12 Gripen E/F aircraft, along with associated air defense systems. This responds to Peru’s requirement to procure 24 new multirole fighters to replace its aging MiG-29 and Mirage 2000P fleets. The Gripen E/F is shortlisted alongside the Lockheed Martin F-16V Block 70 and Dassault Rafale F4. Peru is reportedly seeking financing for an initial batch of 12 aircraft, matching the number in the Swedish proposal.

More decisively, Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the selection of the Saab Gripen E/F as the replacement for the Colombian Air Force’s veteran IAI Kfir fighters. This decision follows a letter of intent signed with Sweden and concludes a lengthy evaluation process that previously considered the Dassault Rafale and Lockheed Martin F-16. While the exact number of aircraft and contract value are yet to be finalized, reports suggest a total requirement of 15-24 aircraft, likely acquired in batches. The agreement reportedly includes significant industrial and social offset commitments from Sweden, covering projects in solar energy, water infrastructure, and medical facilities. Saab has highlighted the potential for leveraging its existing Gripen production and technology transfer infrastructure in neighboring Brazil to support the Colombian program. A potential complication involves the Gripen E/F’s use of the US-made General Electric F414 engine, subjecting the sale to US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). While unconfirmed reports suggested a potential US veto, Saab has stated it possesses the necessary licenses and permits for Colombia.

Portugal is also reportedly reconsidering its planned acquisition of the F-35A, with Saab confirming that ongoing talks are underway regarding the Gripen as a potential alternative. Citing concerns over geopolitical unpredictability and the need to evaluate European options, Portugal is assessing both the modernized Gripen C/D and the newer Gripen E/F. The Gripen is positioned as a cost-effective and operationally flexible option compared to the F-35, with lower operating costs and the potential for industrial cooperation, possibly leveraging Saab’s existing partnership with Embraer in Brazil. However, the Gripen’s reliance on a US-made engine could still pose political hurdles.

China Joins the Fighter Race

China is also actively marketing its fighter aircraft, particularly in Central Asia and the Middle East. Uzbekistan is reportedly considering a major purchase of Chinese fighters, potentially including the JF-17 Block III, J-10C, or even the 5th-generation J-35, to replace its aging Soviet-era Su-27 and MiG-29 fleet. This potential deal follows Uzbekistan’s earlier acquisition of Chinese air defense systems (HQ-9B, FM-90, KS-1C) and reflects a broader trend of seeking cost-effective, readily available alternatives to Russian or Western suppliers, often with fewer political conditions attached. While unconfirmed, reports suggest China has authorized the sale and Uzbek pilots may have trained on the JF-17 in China.

In a significant confirmed sale, Azerbaijan received its first JF-17C Block III fighters from Pakistan in September 2024. The deal, reportedly worth $1.6 billion for an unspecified number of aircraft (potentially around 30), marks a major export success for the Sino-Pakistani program and provides Azerbaijan with advanced capabilities, including AESA radar and modern munitions like the PL-15E. This acquisition allows Azerbaijan to modernize its fleet beyond its older MiG-29s and Su-25s, shifting its reliance away from Russian suppliers.

KF-21 Launches Marketing campaign

Elsewhere, South Korea’s aerospace industry, (KAI), continues to attract international interest. A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited KAI’s facilities to inspect production lines for the KF-21 Boramae 4.5-generation fighter and the FA-50 light combat aircraft. The UAE had previously expressed interest in the KF-21 program in 2023 as part of its evaluation of next-generation fighter options. KAI officials briefed the delegation on the KF-21’s development status and future potential, including planned integration of AI capabilities. This engagement underscores ongoing export prospects for both the developing KF-21 and the successful FA-50, particularly in the Middle East market. Egypt has also been frequently cited as a potential customer for Chinese J-10C or J-35/FC-31 fighters, though reports of a finalized deal in late 2024 were officially denied by China in March 2025.