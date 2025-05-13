European Armies Accelerate Armor Modernization as US Scales Back Legacy Programs

While the United States Army continues to slow down and discontinue acquisitions of armored vehicles such as the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), European nations are aggressively moving forward with procurement and modernization programs for hundreds of armored fighting vehicles. This shift highlights diverging priorities in military spending and force structure development between the US and its European allies.

European Rely on Domestic Suppliers

The contrast between US and European acquisition strategies has become increasingly apparent. Even as Ukraine reportedly stands ready to commit to purchasing AMPV vehicles from BAE Systems to help sustain production lines that the US military is scaling back, multiple European nations are simultaneously launching or accelerating their own armor modernization initiatives.

These programs have evolved into comprehensive modernization plans spanning hundreds of combat vehicles that often include significant domestic industrial participation, technology transfer arrangements, and long-term sustainment strategies. Among these are various variants of the ASCOD II and Piranha 5 from GDELS, thousands of KF41 Lynx from Rheinmetall, various types of BAE System’s CV90s, and Polish Borsuk to be produced by the local company HSW, as well as CAVS 6×6 APCs, acquired under a joint procurement of four European countries. Upgrading and manufacturing of Main Battle Tanks include the latest Leopard 2A8 and new Rheinmetall KF-51 Panther tanks and future MGCS, currently on the drawing boards in Germany and France. US-made combat vehicles are almost absent from this race, as European countries tend to rely on local suppliers for their combat systems. Three countries that are about to invest billions of Euros in new AFV programs are Greece, Netherlands, and Romania.

Greece’s Comprehensive Armor Modernization

Greece represents one of the most ambitious cases of armor modernization in Europe today. The Hellenic Armed Forces are pursuing multiple parallel tracks to modernize their mechanized infantry capabilities, with a focus on enhancing protected transport, mobility, protection, and firepower.

M-113 Modernization Proposals

A cornerstone of the Greek modernization effort involves upgrading their fleet of aging M-113 armored personnel carriers. At least two Israeli companies—Rafael and Elbit Systems—have submitted competing proposals for this program through government-to-government channels.

Rafael’s proposal, showcased at the recent DEFEA 2025 exhibition, involves modernizing between 300-500 M-113s in collaboration with Greek company METKA. Their prototype features a remotely controlled Samson 30 turret housing a 30mm Bushmaster cannon coupled with Spike LR2 missile launcher capability. The modernization package also includes enhanced armor protection, a new more powerful engine to handle the added weight, and comprehensively upgraded electronic communications systems to meet contemporary battlefield requirements.

Rafael has committed to establishing a production line in Magnesia, with METKA handling local assembly, manufacturing, and integration tasks.

Elbit Systems has countered with its own proposal based on established M-113 upgrade programs it has implemented for other international clients. Their upgrade would transform the M-113A1 into A3 configuration with comprehensive automotive system upgrades throughout the platform. The package includes a more powerful engine and improved drive systems to support the increased weight and operational demands of the modernized vehicle. Central to the upgrade is the integration of advanced 30mm turrets with M44 Bushmaster cannons along with SPIKE 2LR guided missile capability, significantly enhancing the vehicle’s firepower and engagement range.

Both Israeli proposals emphasize significant Greek industrial participation as a key differentiator.

The French “Philoctetes” Alternative

France has entered the competition with a proposal centered on the VBCI (Véhicule Blindé de Combat d’Infanterie). The French offering includes an initial delivery of 88 surplus VBCI armored infantry fighting vehicles from French Army inventory as an interim solution, followed by the production of enhanced VBCI MK I vehicles fitted with remotely controlled turrets. These vehicles would feature 40mm CTI cannons, which the French position as more modern and powerful than the 30mm Bushmaster systems offered in competing proposals. The program would eventually transition to local production of an additional 280 “Philoctetes” MK II VBCIs, creating a substantial industrial opportunity for Greece. The package is rounded out with a comprehensive ammunition supply arrangement, extensive follow-on support commitments, and potential financing options from French banking institutions to make the proposal more economically attractive to Athens.

KNDS, the Franco-German defense manufacturer, has partnered with METLEN (a METKA subsidiary) to localize production, creating an interesting competitive dynamic as METKA is simultaneously partnered with Rafael on the Israeli proposal.

Leonidas AIFV Upgrade Option

A third modernization path focuses on Greece’s indigenous Leonidas armored infantry fighting vehicles. The proposed “Leonidas 3000” upgrade centers around replacing the STEYR 7FA diesel engine with a more powerful Caterpillar C7 providing 360 horsepower and 1,254 Nm of torque. The modernization incorporates the HWS Tyr 25/30 remote-controlled weapon station from Slovenian company Valhalla, with options for either a 12.7mm heavy machine gun with coaxial 7.62mm or a repurposed Mauser MK30F 30mm cannon sourced from retired Artemis 30 anti-aircraft systems. Crew comfort and protection receive significant attention with the addition of air conditioning, comprehensive NBC protection systems, and an Auxiliary Power Unit for improved field operations. The electronic architecture is completely overhauled with a digital backbone network featuring analog-to-digital interfaces for legacy systems, enhanced crew displays, and modern battlefield information systems. Survivability improvements include synthetic add-on armor panels, spall liners to protect against fragments, and reinforced underbelly protection against the persistent mine threat. EODH Dynamics, a new subsidiary of the EODH group, displayed the Leonidas 300 at the recent DEFEA. The vehicle was displayed with a turret provided by Slovenia’s Valhalla defense company and counter-UAS system provided by SignalGeneriX, among other upgrades.

Romania’s Major IFV Acquisition Program

Greece is not alone in pursuing ambitious armor modernization. Romania has announced plans to purchase 246 tracked infantry fighting vehicles as part of efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank in response to perceived Russian threats.

Multiple platforms are under consideration for the Romanian requirement, with competitive offerings from across the global defense industry. These include the German KF41 Lynx from Rheinmetall, the British CV90 from BAE Systems, the Korean K21 Redback developed by Hanwha Defense, and the European ASCOD 2 platform that has seen service with several NATO countries. Each represents different approaches to balancing firepower, protection, and mobility for modern mechanized infantry operations.

Romania’s program emphasizes technology transfer and domestic production capabilities, building on its existing experience manufacturing Piranha 5 IFVs and the upcoming production of Turkish Cobra II light armored vehicles.

Netherlands Seeking Combat General Purpose Vehicles

The Dutch Armed Forces are also advancing procurement plans for 100-150 “Combat General Purpose Vehicles” (CGPVs) to support their 43rd Heavy Mechanized Brigade. Implementation is expected between 2029 and 2031.

The Dutch procurement requirements specify Military Off The Shelf (MOTS) platforms to minimize development risk and accelerate fielding. The most likely candidates include the ACSV G5 from Germany’s FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH, which the Dutch already operate in air defense and missile carrier variants, as well as the BAE Systems CV90, which currently serves in Dutch inventory as both a troop carrier and armored infantry fighting vehicle. The familiarity with both platforms would offer significant logistical and training advantages if either were selected.

Analysis: Diverging Transatlantic Priorities

These European procurement initiatives highlight a significant shift in defense priorities between the United States and its European allies. While the US Department of Defense has increasingly focused on high-end capabilities for great power competition—sometimes at the expense of legacy platforms like the AMPV and JLTV—European nations appear to be doubling down on traditional armored capabilities.

This divergence likely reflects differing threat perceptions, with European nations more immediately concerned about conventional land warfare scenarios on the continent. The continuing conflict in Ukraine has reinforced the enduring importance of armored vehicles in modern warfare, prompting these modernization efforts.

For defense contractors, particularly those with significant armored vehicle portfolios, these European programs represent crucial opportunities as US funding for similar platforms diminishes. The willingness of companies like BAE Systems, Rafael, Elbit Systems, and KNDS to pursue competitive industrial partnerships demonstrates the strategic importance of these programs to the global defense industrial base.

As the US continues to reassess its own force structure priorities, these European modernization programs may ultimately influence future Pentagon decisions about the role and importance of armored vehicles in future conflicts.