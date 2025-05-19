Defense technology company Tiberius Aerospace has publicly launched its first product, the Sceptre ramjet-powered artillery munition, marking its emergence from stealth mode after three years of development.

The Sceptre (TRBM 155HG) is a 155mm extended-range precision-guided munition designed for use with existing NATO artillery platforms. The weapon utilizes ramjet propulsion technology to achieve speeds of Mach 3.5 and can reach altitudes exceeding 65,000 feet, according to the company.

The munition offers several notable technical features compared to conventional artillery rounds:

: Up to 150 kilometers depending on payload configuration (maximum warhead weight: 5.2kg) Accuracy : Circular error probability (CEP) of less than 5 meters,

: Circular error probability (CEP) of less than 5 meters, even in a GPS-denied environment Propulsion : Liquid-fueled ramjet engine compatible with diesel, JP-4, and JP-8 fuels

: Liquid-fueled ramjet engine compatible with diesel, JP-4, and JP-8 fuels Guidance: GPS and inertial navigation with AI-assisted error correction for operation in GPS-contested environments.

Several established defense manufacturers, including Nammo and Rheinmetall, have introduced RAMJET-powered, extended-range artillery munitions, yet none have been fielded. Unlike TRBM 155HG, these munitions used solid rockets as fuel.

The Sceptre system is designed to be compatible with standard NATO 155mm howitzers without requiring platform modifications. The company claims the munition’s design minimizes barrel wear due to limited contact points during firing.

During the flight, the onboard GPS and inertial measurement unit synchronize and leverage advanced AI to correct errors to desired confidence levels, allowing operation in degraded or GPS-denied environments. If needed, multiple munitions can communicate in flight to refine the targeting solution further. With active propulsion, Sceptre flies at altitudes in excess of 65,000 feet and remains beyond the enemy EW jamming range for the majority of its flight trajectory.

The Sceptre announcement comes as military forces worldwide reassess their artillery capabilities. Extended-range precision munitions have become increasingly valuable in modern warfare, offering the ability to strike targets at greater distances while reducing the risk of firing platforms targeted by counterfire by loitering munitions.

Traditional artillery faces limitations in range and accuracy that newer guided munitions aim to address. However, the first generation of GPS-guided munitions has been challenged by Russian Electronic Warfare. The ability to operate in GPS-denied environments—a key capability Tiberius claims for the Sceptre—has become particularly important as electronic warfare capabilities proliferate.

Tiberius Aerospace was founded in 2022 with what the company describes as “Silicon Valley DNA,” aiming to apply commercial technology practices to defense applications. The timing coincides with a renewed focus on artillery capabilities following recent conflicts, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Indo-Pakistani conflict; both have highlighted the importance of long-range precision fires. Tiberius positions itself as serving the U.S., UK, and allied nations with a “Defence-as-a-Service” model. This announcement coincides with the Future Artillery conference, taking place this week in London on 20-22 May 2025. Chad Steelberg, Tiberius Aerospace’s founder and CEO, emphasized the company’s focus on delivering “next-generation weapon systems of outstanding capability with precision, scale, and efficiency” in announcing the Sceptre system.