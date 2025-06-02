Barrett Firearms Manufacturing has been selected as the winner of the U.S. Army’s xTech Soldier Lethality competition, securing a contract to develop an advanced 30mm precision grenade rifle system. The new system features programmable air-bursting capabilities and specialized ammunition designed to provide tactical advantages on modern battlefields.

The Tennessee-based firearms manufacturer, working alongside partners MARS Inc, AMTEC Corp, and Precision Targeting, successfully designed and demonstrated the Precision Grenadier System (PGS) in just six months. The shoulder-fired, semi-automatic weapon system is designed to engage personnel targets behind cover and counter unmanned aerial systems at close range.

The PGS represents a significant advancement in soldier-portable weaponry, combining a magazine-fed launcher with integrated fire control systems and a new family of 30mm ammunition types, including high-explosive rounds and close-quarter battle variants.