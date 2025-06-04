Rafael will display the new system and its complete High-Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS) family at the Paris Air Show taking place at Paris’ Le Bourget airport on June 16, 2025.

Following the announcement of successful intercepts using Rafael’s laser systems during the current conflict, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. has announced the release of the IRON BEAM 450 HELWS fitted with a laser beam director designed specifically for the maximum power ratings provided by Iron Beam.

Rafael will officially unveil its breakthrough HELWS family—developed in collaboration with the Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT) at the Israeli Ministry of Defense. At the airshow, Rafael will present the export-configured HELWS family, composed of three systems: the light beam mobile variant designed for light vehicles, the truck-mounted mid-range Iron Beam M fitted with a beam director with a 250mm aperture, and the full-scale relocatable (containerized) Iron Beam, now equipped with a larger 450mm aperture. The system is equipped with Rafael’s unique Coherent Beam Combining and Reverse Adaptive Optics technologies, enabling it to track and lock on coin-sized targets beyond 10 km continuously. The system is designed with open architecture enabling flexible integration with land, naval, and other air defense systems.

The IRON BEAM system currently under development is slated for delivery to the IDF this year. These systems are built on decades of technological innovation within Rafael and MAFAT, adding a critical layer to Israel’s air defense architecture.

After demonstrating live intercepts in 2022, IRON BEAM is now on track for operational delivery to the Israeli defense establishment by the end of 2025. The system development is led by Rafael and developed in cooperation with MAFAT and additional Israeli defense industries including Shafir, SCD, and Elbit Systems.

“Rafael has long been the home of Israel’s most advanced air defense systems and is now a global leader in high-energy laser technology,” said Yoav Tourgeman, President and CEO of Rafael. “Our HELWS systems are based on a scientific breakthrough in adaptive optics and represent the result of years of intense development by Rafael’s scientists and engineers, in close partnership with the Ministry of Defense’s R&D Directorate. These systems combine high precision and rapid response with exceptionally low interception costs. Rafael remains committed to innovation in the service of Israel’s security.”

The new laser beam director enhances IRON BEAM’s operational range, accuracy, and efficiency, significantly advancing the system’s performance. These upgrades enable longer-range interceptions, faster engagement cycles, and more precise targeting—while maintaining its unique advantages: threat neutralization at the speed of light, negligible per-intercept cost, and wide-area defense against rapid and complex aerial threats.

Rafael’s HELWS platforms incorporate advanced detection systems (radars) with inherent classification and tracking algorithms, supporting ultra-short engagement cycles and prioritization. The fact that the targeting cycle follows a detailed visual analysis of the target reduces the probability of friendly fire by the laser. Proprietary adaptive optics enable ultra-precise long-range beam focusing.

With the distinctive advantages of unlimited magazine depth (eliminating ammunition constraints) and near-zero cost per interception compared to kinetic or missile-based systems, Rafael’s HELWS family offers an additional layer of air and force protection, providing scalable, effective laser-based solutions for a wide array of airborne threats.

With the upgraded director, IRON BEAM 450 now delivers longer range, higher accuracy, and faster engagement—all while maintaining its operational edge. Photo: Rafael