On June 6, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order that marks a decisive shift in the United States’ approach to unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)—commonly known as drones—and the emerging field of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The order, titled “Unleashing American Drone Dominance,” is designed to accelerate the safe commercialization and integration of these technologies into the national airspace, while strengthening the domestic industrial base and expanding the export of trusted, American-made drone technologies.

The executive order begins by recognizing the transformative potential of drones across a wide range of industries, including logistics, infrastructure inspection, precision agriculture, emergency response, and public safety. The document highlights that emerging technologies such as electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft are poised to modernize cargo delivery, passenger transport, and advanced air mobility. To maintain global leadership, the order calls for accelerated testing, routine drone operations, and the scaling up of domestic production—all aimed at reducing reliance on foreign sources and ensuring the benefits of this technology reach the American people.

New Ruling on BVLOS Drones Operations

For federal agencies, the order sets forth a clear and ambitious policy framework. It directs the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a proposed rule within 30 days enabling routine Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for commercial and public safety drones, with a final rule to follow within 240 days. This rapid timeline is intended to address longstanding regulatory bottlenecks and unlock new opportunities for drone applications. The FAA is also required to establish clear metrics for assessing the performance and safety of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and to identify any additional regulatory barriers, providing recommendations for legislative or rulemaking action. Within 120 days, the FAA must deploy artificial intelligence tools to expedite the review of UAS waiver applications, streamlining the approval process and reducing administrative burdens for operators.

Pilot Program for eVTOL Operations

The order further mandates the establishment of an eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), an extension of the BEYOND program, to accelerate the deployment of safe and lawful eVTOL operations. State, local, tribal, and territorial governments are invited to submit proposals within 90 days, with private sector partners required for each project. At least five pilot projects will be selected within 180 days, focusing on advanced air mobility, medical response, cargo transport, and rural access. These projects are expected to begin operations quickly after selection, and the program will run for three years, with regular reports to inform future regulatory and legislative actions.

Establishing a US-Based Supply Chain

For industry players, the order represents a significant opportunity to expand commercial operations and innovate in both drone and eVTOL technologies. The emphasis on safe and secure manufacturing, production, and integration—along with reduced regulatory uncertainty and streamlined approvals—is expected to foster industry-led innovation and accelerate the commercialization of new applications. The order also prioritizes the integration of U.S.-manufactured drones and components over foreign alternatives, supporting the growth of a robust domestic industrial base. Export promotion is another key focus, with the Secretary of Commerce tasked with reviewing and, if necessary, amending export control regulations to facilitate the expedited export of American-made civil unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to global markets.

Defense & Security Implications

From a defense and national security perspective, the order is equally consequential. The Department of Defense is directed to ensure that all platforms on the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS List can operate on military installations without requiring exceptions and to expand the list to include all compliant drones and critical components. Procurement of U.S.-made drones is prioritized, with exemptions granted only when absolutely necessary. The order also streamlines airspace access for UAS training and directs the military to identify programs that could be made more cost-efficient or lethal through the use of drones.

The public stands to benefit from these changes in several ways. The accelerated integration of drones and eVTOL aircraft into the national airspace will enable new services such as rapid medical response, efficient cargo delivery, and improved access to remote areas. The focus on domestic manufacturing and supply chain security will help ensure that the technology is safe, reliable, and free from foreign interference. Moreover, the order’s emphasis on routine advanced operations and public-private partnerships will create high-skilled jobs and stimulate economic growth nationwide.

By accelerating regulatory reform, fostering industry innovation, and strengthening national security, the order positions the United States to reap the full benefits of drone and eVTOL technologies—for agencies, industry, defense, and the public alike. The implications are far-reaching, setting the stage for a new era of advanced air mobility and technological sovereignty.