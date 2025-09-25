Executive Summary

The past week (September 18-25, 2025) represents an inflection point where strategic defense concepts have transitioned from doctrine to tangible reality. An analysis of global events reveals four primary, interconnected trends shaping an increasingly contested international order.

#1 – European defense postures are materially hardening, with a strategic shift from deterrence by reinforcement to deterrence by denial, led by Germany’s military expansion and a firmer NATO stance on airspace violations.

#2 – the character of future warfare is rapidly maturing, driven by the industrial-scale development of collaborative combat aircraft (CCAs), the democratization of long-range precision strike capabilities, and a doctrinal revolution in armored warfare inspired by the conflict in Ukraine.

#3 – The Middle East is undergoing a profound realignment of security partnerships, catalyzed by Israeli technological breakthroughs in laser defense and a crisis of confidence in the U.S. security umbrella, culminating in a historic mutual defense pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

#4 – The Indo-Pacific theater is characterized by a sharpening of strategic competition, with the U.S. and its allies operationalizing new trilateral security structures while China intensifies its multifaceted campaign of coercion against Taiwan. Underpinning these shifts is a renewed global focus on the industrial and organizational foundations of military power, signaling that nations are now making the hard investments and difficult choices required to posture for a more dangerous and uncertain future.

You are invited to listen to the overview of this week’s report in the podcast.

Subscribers can download the PDF version here.

.