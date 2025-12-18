In the rapidly evolving landscape of modern warfare, the “human-in-the-loop” often faces a paradox: as technology becomes more capable, the cognitive load on the operator increases.

Today, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and XTEND announced a major breakthrough to address this challenge, streamlining Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) through a powerful new integration.

By combining Skunk Works’ MDCX™ autonomy platform with XTEND’s XOS operating system, the two companies have demonstrated that a single operator can now control multiple classes of drones simultaneously—dramatically reducing manpower requirements and accelerating the “data-to-decision” timeline.

Single Operator Managing a “Marsupial Drone” Mission

The partnership recently culminated in a successful demonstration of a Multi-Class MDCX (MC-MDCX) workstation. During the test, the team executed a “marsupial” mission:

A large UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) acted as the carrier. It delivered a smaller Class 1 drone directly into a mission zone. In traditional scenarios, this would require a “hand-off” between two separate operators—one for the carrier and one for the smaller, more agile drone.

With the integrated MC-MDCX and XOS system, a single operator managed the entire sequence. From high-level transit to close-in, first-person view (FPV) maneuvers, the integration removes the friction of mission hand-offs and keeps situational awareness unified.

This collaboration isn’t just about flying two drones at once; it’s about making complex autonomy accessible. Here are the key takeaways from the integration: