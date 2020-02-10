KADEX 2020

Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Days: 28 – 31 May 2020

Organizer: Astana Expo

Event Website Link

As Kazakhstan’s main defense, aerospace, and cyber exhibition Kadex is also a major regional exhibition providing an important business platform for defense and security companies to present their solutions to the relevant decision-makers.

Over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries are expected to be at the show, occupying 86,500 square meters of exhibit space. 60 delegations will attend Kadex, some headed by defense ministers from across the region.

The event will also cover key topics including advanced defense technologies, cybersecurity, and aerial mobility and transportation.