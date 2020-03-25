Future Armored Vehicles – Weapon Systems Event Becomes a Webinar

With the current coronavirus situation, SMi, the organizers of Future Armored Vehicles Weapon Systems Conference decided to shift the conference into a webinar, to be held on the same days 3rd – 4th June. Two other events – Military Robotics and FAV-Situational Awareness were pushed back to September. SMi Group Defence announced today that the Weapon Systems event will be available to participants via remote access.

We salute SMi and its sponsors John Cockerill and Lockheed Martin for their bold decision and commitment to the armor community for keeping this event going, operating this important venue to update us and providing unique networking opportunities despite the social distancing and travel restrictions imposed on us around the world. Attendees will be able to hear presentations from senior officers and executives from the UK, USA, Germany, Netherlands, Israel.

Among the presentations, we expect to hear the keynote from event Chairman, Lieutenant General (ret.) Jonathon Riley, Former Deputy Commander ISAF, British Army. The topic is “Predicting Future Operational Requirements for Allied Armored Elements”. A panel of British Army officers will also discuss Efforts to Enhance Lethality Across British Army Components. US Army Brigadier Matthew J. Van Wagenen will discuss the upgrading of Armored Capabilities for Allied Cavalry Elements in the European Arena.

Discussing specific weapon systems currently in development and testing, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army will discuss the CTAI-40mm armored trials. Captain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer, and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army will present the CR2 STREETFIGHTER and its role in Urban Fighting. An officer from the Israel Army will brief about the IDF Carmel FCV Program.

You can download the full program at the conference site linked here.

The price to be a part of this conference is £999 (remote access) and registration is available via the conference website www.fav-ws.com