Heven Drones, a fast-growing Israeli drone technology company, has unveiled at ISDEF 2022 an integrated robotic solution combining an aerial multirotor and unmanned ground vehicle for land and air operation. Heven Drones and Roboteam, an Israeli tactical ground robotic systems provider, jointly developed the solution. The companies began working on the project responding to a specific requirement for defense and homeland security applications raised by a customer. They are now exploring additional use cases for land and air robots to maximize efficiency in other applications.

According to Bentzion Levinson, Heven Drone’s CEO, the new ‘flying robot’ can complete various tasks in the air and on the ground. “Our collaboration with Roboteam brings our vision one step closer with land and aerial robots working together to create a fully operational product that can complete tasks from the ground and the air.”

“This collaboration allows for one unmanned aerial & ground complete system for delivering a significant payload to the battlefield with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capabilities.” Matan Shirvi, Roboteam’s COO, said. “You can fly when you want to fly, drive when you want to drive, with one controller, one software, and one radio – a single interface for maximizing the operational range in the most difficult environments and complex terrains.”

The aerial platform selected for the combined solution uses Heven-Drones’ H100 Robo drone, a 71 kg Maximum takeoff weight drone that lifts a weight up to 30 kg for 36 minutes over a distance of 10 km. In its flying robot configuration, Roboteam’s Micro Tactical Ground Robot (MTGR) mounts the H-100 to hop over obstacles to land on rooftops or rapidly deploy to a location where it performs its mission. For this application, the drone is fitted with a 30kg kit that includes the MTGR, robot attachments, ramp, and toolbox supporting the MTGR, resulting in a first of a kind ‘flying robot’ that maximizes the time-to-lift capabilities of ground robots and flying robots.

Heven Drones is an innovative drone solutions company that focuses on creating and commercializing multipurpose next-generation drone systems. Using proprietary technologies, the company makes fully customizable drones with superior stability, lifting capacities, and flight endurance. Founded in 2019 in Israel, Heven Drones rapidly expands into the global drone market.

Roboteam designs, develop, and manufactures cutting-edge, user-oriented, multipurpose unmanned platforms and controllers for Defense, Law Enforcement, and Public Safety missions. Their team includes dozens of highly experienced engineers dedicated to creating units that provide complete operational and tactical control, overall mission management, and enhanced force coordination.