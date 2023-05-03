The BARAK MX, IAI’s cutting-edge air defense system, has been developed to meet Israel’s stringent requirements and is a crucial component of the country’s air defense network.
As a fully network-centric system, BARAK MX features an open system architecture and modular design, seamlessly integrating various sensors, battle management, and interceptors into a unified system. Robust electronic and cyber protection ensures system readiness and operability in the face of modern adversaries. The unique Joint Task Force connectivity of BARAK-MX allows for the expansion of defended areas by interconnecting multiple units, enabling fire units to rely on each other’s assets to engage targets beyond the individual reach of each unit. It also enables the integration of land-based and naval air defenses under a joint multi-layered defense network. This capability enhances naval and land-based defense systems, denying enemy access or missile attacks.
Unlike air-to-air missiles adapted for surface-to-air use, BARAK MX interceptors were explicitly designed as surface-to-air missiles. Therefore, they are not restricted by limitations dictating the size and weight of missiles carried by aircraft, which also derive the warhead size, kinematics, and endgame performance. The system employs several types of BARAK MX interceptors covering engagement ranges from 35 to 150 km. The BARAK interceptors’ unique architecture allows for remarkable speed and maneuverability to maximize the target no-escape zone and probability of kill (Pk).
All of the BARAK MX different interceptors can be launched from the same launcher, enabling the system to deploy the most suitable interceptor from the best-positioned fire unit, thus achieving agile defense capability with the optimal battle economy. Out of the different Barak interceptors, the BARAK-ER is the only interceptor equipped with a booster phase.
The smart launcher is designed for autonomous operation, enabling efficient protection against air-breathing targets (ABT) and Tactical Ballistic Missiles (TBM), which are significantly beyond the capabilities of legacy systems. Advanced communications methods enable the launcher to engage targets without relying on the system’s radar. Adding more networked launchers enables users to scale their air defense networks, adapting to battlespace dynamics and the introduction of new threats. Similar air defense capabilities can be employed at sea.
BARAK MX interceptors employ advanced active RF seekers providing optimal target detection and tracking in all weather and visibility conditions. This is one of IAI’s areas of expertise, making the company Israel’s National House for RF seekers.
Missile datalinks ensure the interceptor initiates the target pursuit even before the battery sees the target (Launch on Remote – LOR). This unique mode further enhances this capability and the overall system’s efficiency, ensuring that each interceptor is focused on its designated target throughout the intercept.
Missile datalinks ensure the interceptor initiates the target pursuit even before the battery sees the target (Launch on Remote – LOR). This unique mode further enhances this capability and the overall system’s efficiency, as it ensures that each interceptor is focused on its designated target throughout the intercept.
When replacing legacy air defense systems, BARAK-MX offers more flexible deployment, a larger defensive footprint, and an improved force economy. BARAK-MX can easily integrate with existing defense systems and battle management networks thanks to its open-system flexibility and compatibility with various sensors, communications, and data links, including NATO protocols.
IAI, a leading provider of air and missile defense systems, has developed and fielded an array of air and missile defense solutions. Air defense is a core capability of IAI, offering solutions ranging from the Arrow Missile Defense System, capable of intercepting missiles in space, to the Sky Capture system, optimized for short and very short-range air defense against aircraft, helicopters, and drones. IAI has developed and produced all relevant core systems, including radars, interceptors and launchers, battle management, fire control, and data links.
In summary, the BARAK-MX system represents a significant advancement in air defense technology, providing an operational scalable, flexible, combat-proven solution to protect vast areas and counter modern and future battlefield threats. Nations seeking a modern and comprehensive air and missile defense capability will find BARAK MX the most suitable for the job.