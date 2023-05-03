Unlike air-to-air missiles adapted for surface-to-air use, BARAK MX interceptors were explicitly designed as surface-to-air missiles. Therefore, they are not restricted by limitations dictating the size and weight of missiles carried by aircraft, which also derive the warhead size, kinematics, and endgame performance. The system employs several types of BARAK MX interceptors covering engagement ranges from 35 to 150 km. The BARAK interceptors’ unique architecture allows for remarkable speed and maneuverability to maximize the target no-escape zone and probability of kill (Pk).

All of the BARAK MX different interceptors can be launched from the same launcher, enabling the system to deploy the most suitable interceptor from the best-positioned fire unit, thus achieving agile defense capability with the optimal battle economy. Out of the different Barak interceptors, the BARAK-ER is the only interceptor equipped with a booster phase.

The smart launcher is designed for autonomous operation, enabling efficient protection against air-breathing targets (ABT) and Tactical Ballistic Missiles (TBM), which are significantly beyond the capabilities of legacy systems. Advanced communications methods enable the launcher to engage targets without relying on the system’s radar. Adding more networked launchers enables users to scale their air defense networks, adapting to battlespace dynamics and the introduction of new threats. Similar air defense capabilities can be employed at sea.