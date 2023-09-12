Rheinmetall is introducing at DSEI 2023 a new Squad Support Weapon (SSW) designed to fire 40mm grenade ammunition As fire support weapon for infantry squads. SSW is an automatic, magazine-loaded, shoulder fired grenade launcher, with a size and weight similar to an assault rifle.

The weapon use a recoil-reduction mechanism and self-regulating recoil system, enabling the SSW40 fire all available 40mm Low Velocity (LV) ammunition types as well as the Rheinmetall 40mm Medium Velocity (MV) ammunition. The new MV ammunition has significantly increased velocity and a flat trajectory, compared to the LV rounds, allowing targets to be engaged more quickly and increasing the effective range of the system to 900m. Until now, these grenades could be fire only by bigger and heaver automatic grenade launchers.

Development of the SSW40 will be completed in this year, the company said in a statement. The weapon will be able to use the HE Fragmentation (HEFRAG), Anti-Tank (HEDP) , Door Breaching (HEBE), Air Burst (HEAB), Training (TPM, TPM-T), Illumination / Fog, Flash&Bang and ‘tear gas’ Riot Control Ammunition (CS). Different grenade types can be loaded to magazines holding five grenades each, enabling grenadiers to quickly change ammo, use versatile firepower, and employ escalation of force when necessary, even against medium-weight armored vehicles. The interfaces on the SSW40 also allow the use of accessories, including laser light modules, fire control units, IR programmers for airburst ammunition, as well as integration on ring mounts and bipods.