Highlights:
- Anduril Introduces Barracuda – a New Type of Cruise Missile
- BAE Systems Australia Unveils ATLAS Uncrewed Collaborative Combat Vehicle (CCV)
- Egypt Opts for Chinese J-10C to replace its F-16s
- Drones vs. Drones over Ukraine
- This week’s news summary includes:
- Ukraine War Tech News
- Aerospace News
- Land Systems News
- Unmanned Systems News
- Naval Tech News
- Defense Business News
In this episode, we cover:
Get a rapid-fire update on the latest developments shaping global defense in this concise 5-minute podcast. We cover:
- Major defense investments in India, Japan, and the US
- Critical updates on the Ukraine conflict and Iran’s growing involvement
- Naval warfare advancements, including Japan’s F-35B carrier tests
- Cutting-edge autonomous systems for air, land, and sea
- Land warfare innovations: new missile defense and combat vehicle tech
- Aerospace breakthroughs, from fighter jets to AI-driven combat systems
- The rise of unmanned ground vehicles in modern militaries
Stay informed on the latest defense technology, geopolitical shifts, and military innovations. Whether you’re a defense professional, technology enthusiast, or simply curious about global security, this update provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of modern warfare.
View last week’s episode. (Sept. 5, 2024)
