Greece’s Land Forces to Get Switchblade Loitering Weapons and Advanced Rocket Launchers

Greece is actively modernizing its military capabilities with two significant procurements. Firstly, the Government Council for Foreign and Defense Affairs, known as KYSEA, has approved the purchase of approximately 590 U.S.-made Switchblade loitering munitions, commonly called “kamikaze drones.” These include the Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 600 models, designed for precision strikes against personnel, light vehicles, and armored targets. This acquisition costs around €75.2 million, with Greece contributing €25 million and the remainder financed through U.S. foreign military funding.

In addition to the drone procurement, Greece is in advanced discussions to acquire 36 PULS rocket artillery systems from Israel. The PULS, or Precise and Universal Launching System, developed by Elbit Systems, is a versatile rocket artillery platform capable of launching various rockets with ranges up to 300 kilometers. This deal, estimated between €600 and €700 million, also includes provisions for constructing components within Greece, fostering local industry collaboration.

These acquisitions align with Greece’s broader strategy to modernize its armed forces and enhance its defense posture amid regional tensions. After transferring older Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine, Greece will also replenish and upgrade its military inventory. Greece has provided Ukraine with various military aid, including BMP-1A1 infantry fighting vehicles, RPG-18 grenade launchers, Kalashnikov rifles, and 122mm rocket artillery rounds. This support is part of international efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid ongoing conflicts.

With these acquisitions, Greece ensures its military remains robust and capable by replacing outdated systems with advanced technology like the Switchblade drones and PULS artillery systems. Simultaneously, transferring older equipment to Ukraine underscores Greece’s commitment to supporting allies and contributing to regional stability.

In summary, Greece’s strategic acquisitions and equipment transfers reflect a dual approach: strengthening its defense capabilities while supporting international partners in need. This balanced strategy enhances Greece’s military readiness and reinforces its role as a cooperative player in global defense matters.

This podcast was produced with the assistance of AI technology.