The Israeli XTEND company, an AI-driven drone technology innovator, has secured an $8.8 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) for the supply of “Precision Strike Indoor & Outdoor” drones (PSIO). These small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) offer transformative capabilities for small combat teams, with their ability to unrestricted operations indoors and outdoors.

The PSIO sUAS is the first DoD-approved loitering munition platform designed for indoor and outdoor operations. It integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver real-time, high-precision strike capabilities with minimal human intervention. These drones are engineered for urban and open-field missions. XTEND’s PSIO sUAS has undergone rigorous live-fire testing and safety evaluations, fulfilling the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Domestic production will occur in the U.S., with initial deliveries planned for Q1 2025.

Aviv Shapira, CEO of XTEND, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “This contract underscores the precision, reliability, and battle-proven capabilities of our Scorpio PSIO sUAS, which has already demonstrated operational excellence in global conflicts.”

Key Features of XTEND’s PSIO sUAS: