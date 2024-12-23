The British Armed Forces have successfully tested a revolutionary Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW) capable of neutralizing drone swarms at a fraction of conventional defense costs. The system, developed by a UK-based consortium led by Thales, can disable multiple unmanned aerial systems for as little as 10 pence per engagement.

In trials conducted by the Royal Artillery and 7 Air Defence Group in West Wales, the RFDEW system demonstrated its ability to track and neutralize multiple drone targets within its one-kilometer range. Unlike traditional missile-based defenses, the system emits high-frequency radio waves that disrupt or destroy the electronic components of threat vehicles.

The RFDEW development comes alongside the UK’s recent deployment of its first high-energy laser weapon system, tested on a Wolfhound armored vehicle at Radnor Range. Both systems form part of the UK’s Novel Weapons Program launched in 2021, representing different approaches to countering emerging aerial threats.

The Thales-led consortium, including QinetiQ, Teledyne e2v, and Horiba Mira, has created a fully automated system operable by a single individual. The project supports over 135 highly skilled jobs across the UK defense sector, with the system already demonstrated for vehicle integration at the September 2024 DVD exhibition.

As modern conflicts increasingly feature drone warfare, these directed energy weapons offer the UK military cost-effective and flexible options for air defense. The success of both RFDEW and laser systems positions Britain at the forefront of counter-drone technology development.