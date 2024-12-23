Representatives of the Israeli and Slovakian Defense ministries have Signed a 560 million Euro Agreement to deliver the Barak MX Integrated Air Defense System Produced by IAI.

The BARAK MX Integrated Air Defense System is designed to counter current and future aerial threats, including ballistic threats. Its operational success in Israel and globally underscores its reliability and effectiveness, making it a valuable addition to Slovakia’s defense infrastructure.

The system is known for its flexible capability to counter threats from various sources, including fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. With three interceptors for operational ranges of 35, 70, and 150 km, each equipped with an active radar seeker, dual-pulse engine, and powerful warhead, the system delivers unparalleled interception performance against a wide range of threats. The Slovakian acquisition is important in integrating the BARAK MX system into the NATO air defense network, which could pave the system’s entry into other Alliance members.

Barak MX and Barak 8 air defense systems are currently operational with several nations, including India, Israel, and Azerbaijan. Recent contracts for land-based systems have also been signed with Morocco and Cyprus. The Royal Dutch Navy also considers a containerized system version on its multifunction support ships.

Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense