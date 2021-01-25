Thales’ Nexium to Deliver Combat Cloud Services for NATO Armed Forces

Using the Nexium cloud a small team of experts can deploy IT services and applications to locations thousands of kilometers away in just a few hours

NATO has selected Thales to provide the first certified defense cloud solution that can be deployed in the theatre of operations in less than 24 hours. Thales was selected after a worldwide competitive tendering process on the basis of its defense systems integration know-how. With this contract, the Group enters a new market sector and demonstrating its capacity to integrate the best civil and commercial technologies available and to adapt them to the needs of the armed forces.

As military operations become increasingly data-driven, access to critical data and applications is a crucial requirement for the armed forces. The defense cloud developed by Thales enables the forces to analyze and share data in real-time from the command center to the theatre of operations, pursue their digital transformation in complete security, and accelerate the decision cycle to gain and maintain operational advantage.

Until now, it could take several months and dozens of specialized engineers working at sites close to the combat zone to deploy the assets required. With Nexium Defence Cloud and its Service Design Studio and orchestration system, a small team of experts can deploy IT services and applications to locations thousands of kilometers away in just a few hours.

This solution is based on a holistic approach encompassing applications management, IT, networks, and security, with an overall system architecture designed to accommodate various different levels of confidentiality. Nexium Defence Cloud incorporates the best civil and commercial technologies available to provide a

complete, modular, sovereign solution that enables forces to operate fully autonomously in the theatre of operations. It offers a wide array of possible configurations, from very high-capacity and easily scalable infrastructure for command headquarters to all-in-one containerized systems that transform a

forward base into a new cloud node in just a few hours.

This easy interconnection within ad hoc organizations and command structures increases mission effectiveness with an unparalleled level of security.

Nexium Defence Cloud is a highly integrated, modular solution that includes all the components of military command posts (cabinets, servers, data storage media, supervision system, etc.) and meets performance requirements in terms of size, weight, and power (SWaP) to simplify deployment and minimize the logistics footprint.

Thales’ defense cloud solution was designed to comply with the requirements of NATO’s Federated Mission Networking (FMN) standard, which establishes the framework for cooperation between command-and-control networks for coalition forces. “Thales is proud to be contributing to the digital transformation of the armed forces by providing this first deployable, certified, tactical defense cloud solution. We are grateful to NATO for renewing their trust in our expertise in secure, interoperable information and communication systems.” Marc Darmon, Executive Vice-President, Secure Communications and Information Systems, Thales.