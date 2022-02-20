The following satellite images (19 February 2022) were taken by the ImageSat International Eros reconnaissance satellite. Despite the Russian MOD announcement on 15 February of units moving out of the peninsula, the 19 February shots show a continued buildup of Russian military forces in Crimea. The satellite images show military concentrations in built-up and open areas around the township of Novoozerne on the western side of the Crimea peninsula.

