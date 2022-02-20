The following satellite images (19 February 2022) were taken by the ImageSat International Eros reconnaissance satellite. Despite the Russian MOD announcement on 15 February of units moving out of the peninsula, the 19 February shots show a continued buildup of Russian military forces in Crimea. The satellite images show military concentrations in built-up and open areas around the township of Novoozerne on the western side of the Crimea peninsula.
Israel’s C-UAS expert Skylock has unveiled at the UMEX exhibition in Dubai this week a new rocket-shaped hard-kill drone inhibitor countermeasure called Sky Interceptor, that can disable hostile drones at a range of 1,100 m’. A booster-extended range version can reach up to 3 km.