New ballistic, cruise and loitering missiles were shown by the Houthis in the recent military parade in Sanaa, Yemen. Among the new missiles were several types of precision-guided ballistic missiles, capable of attack at ranges from 300 to 1,400 km, carrying warheads weighing up to half a ton. All missiles are believed to be Iranian designed, they were likely delivered to Yemen as pre-assembled or knocked down kits.

These new ballistic missiles were displayed by the Houthis in the military parade in Sanaa, Yemen. Among the new ballistic missiles were Hatem, Falaq, and Karar. All are believed to be variants of Iranian missiles.

Karar is likely a derivative of the Iranian Zolfaghar missile.
