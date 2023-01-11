After less than three years of development, Smartshooter has reached the final milestone of the Individual Weapon Overmatch Optic (IWOO) program, successfully passing the system’s Technology Readiness Review (TRR). The program began in February 2020, as the Department of Defence ASD SO/LIC’s ’Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) selected the Israeli company Smartshooter to develop the solution for IWOO. The goal was to provide tactical operators with overmatch capability against long-range static and moving targets, both in daylight and at night.

“A few minor adjustments are being made to optimize performance; we are pleased with the progress demonstrated and look forward to conducting operational testing and evaluation using the dual-capabilities of IWOO prototypes in 2023 against ground targets at increased ranges and to take down drones,” said Michael Trexler, Special Operation Forces Combat Support Coordinator / Tactical Offensive Support Program Manager. Following the final design configuration approval, the IWOO will move into low-rate production, increasing orders for more systems as IWTSD exercises the contract procurement options.

The IWOO system automatically detects, highlights, and tracks potential targets – including drones – using a see-through display that enhances the user’s situational awareness. Built-in fire control processing continuously calculates the optimal firing solution to provide the user with clear, discreet guidance, firing only with the best chance of neutralizing the target ¬and delivering first-round hit capabilities time after time.

Through the development, Smartshooter employed the combat-proven technologies developed for the SMASH line of Fire Control Systems, operational with the Israel Defense Forces and international customers. Additional capabilities added to IWOO were the variable x1- x8 zoom, meeting IWTSD’s long-range requirement.

As part of this TRR, two prototype systems were taken through a series of live-fire tests by IWTSD to ensure the system met the contract performance requirements. The systems performed well and fired day and night, using clip-on night vision devices.