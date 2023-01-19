IAI, as prime contractor, has been competitively awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) of the US Department of Defense (DoD) to rapidly develop and deliver “ROC-X” a version of the POINT BLANK system that meets specific US DoD requirements to increase the organic precision strike lethality and survivability of small tactical teams. IAI will provide the first prototypes and training to DoD for Operational Testing & Evaluation in FY-23.

The weapon weighs 6.8 kg (15 lbs.) and is about one meter long (3 feet). It is designed to fly at a low altitude of 500m` (about 1,500 ft.) and strike targets at a range of 10 km. Once it reaches the target area, the Point Blank can hover or loiter for up to 20 minutes to validate the target and acquire it with high certainty. Once the operator orders the attack, the weapon will dive at the target, reaching a maximum speed of 80 m/sec (288 km/h).

This hybrid drone missile can carry a payload of up to two kilograms. This payload can include a small directional warhead that maximizes lethality toward the front to minimize collateral damage. The highly reliable safe-and-arm mechanism enables the missile to be retrieved safely by hand when the target has not been engaged. Point Blank can also be used on surveillance missions, using its integral electro-optical sensor and an additional battery to collect real-time surveillance.

The missile is carried in a backpack and is assembled in a few minutes, using clip-on wings and tails to create the unique hybrid cruciform drone-missile shape. It is launched by hand and operated by a single soldier. it can take off and land vertically. Using unique ducted propeller propulsion and flight control with no moving parts (except the propellers), Point Blank is quiet, highly maneuverable, and stealthy.



The system addresses the battlefield requirement to provide tactical units, from small tactical teams of special forces to the infantry battalion level, with independent and organic firepower to increase their lethality.

IWTSD has been promoting international cooperation to leverage foreign experience, expertise, resources, and infrastructure in a unified approach to counter irregular warfare adversaries. Such activities are managed under bilateral agreements with five partner countries: Australia, Canada, Israel, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. As part of its Tactical Team Offensive Systems Directorate, IWTSD develops advanced equipment, capabilities, methods, and techniques that increase the lethality and kinetic effectiveness of small tactical units engaged in direct action operations.