Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace teams with German partners Diehl Defence and MBDA Deutschland to develop the Tyrfing, an advanced Super-Sonic Strike Missile (3SM). The new missile is expected to replace the Naval Strike Missile deployed on Norwegian naval vessels beginning in 2035. Induction with the German Navy is expected to follow. The project became a collaborative program in 2021, with public endorsement by the two governments. Germany is expected to announce its plans of commissioning the new missile this year. Kongsberg’s teaming with two German companies seems to be a step in this direction.

The Norwegian government announced this initiative in November 2023, and the industry team essential for the success of this project has now entered a partnership agreement. “I am so impressed with this team’s depth and capabilities. I look forward to cooperating with Diehl and MBDA Deutschland and combining our teams’ knowledge and expertise to develop 3SM for both nations,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace.

This partnership, led by KONGSBERG, combines the strengths of the three companies and brings together decades of missile development experience to create this highly advanced, long-distance, maneuverable supersonic strike missile for Norwegian, German, and Allied customers in the future.

The team will work closely with the Norwegian and German Defence Forces and their national research organizations to define and develop a highly advanced long-range strike capability to meet future surface threats.

According to Thomas Gottschild, Managing Director of MBDA Deutschland, the importance of stand-off weapons was demonstrated in the past two years and is crucial for credible deterrence and defence. Joining forces between our companies will strengthen the Norwegian, German, and European armed forces, improving the defense of our home nations.” “We will develop a game changer with 3SM that none of us could develop on our own.” Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence added.