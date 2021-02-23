Aeronautics at IDEX 2021

Aeronautics Group – a leading provider of integrated turnkey solutions based on unmanned systems platforms, payloads, and communications for defense and HLS markets – will participate for the first time at IDEX 2021, presenting its Orbiter 4 STUAS and Orbiter 1K Loitering Munition UAS.

Orbiter 4 STUAS is an advanced tactical UAS, multi-mission platform with versatile payloads, optional BLOS operation, and extraordinary endurance for all weather conditions. Built on the successful system design of the Orbiter 3 STUAS – in use by many customers around the world and accruing vast operational experience – with its advanced avionics, communications, ground control features and applications, Orbiter 4 retains the legacy capabilities of the combat-proven Orbiter UAS family.

Delivering top mission performance with its highly-versatile covert platform – the most advanced available today – the Orbiter 4 STUAS is suitable for both land and maritime operations. The system can simultaneously carry multiple payloads, extending its ISTAR capabilities. Easy to use, with a low logistical footprint and a small crew, the runway-free Orbiter 4 STUAS aircraft suits all operational needs.

Measure for measure, Orbiter 4 delivers higher capabilities than other tactical platforms in operation today, with greater endurance, serviceability, operational flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Thanks to Aeronautics’ advanced technology, it also has intelligence capabilities usually reserved for large UAVs on a lightweight, tactical and covert platform.

“We are delighted and proud to participate in and present at this important exhibition for the first time,” says Matan Perry, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Aeronautics. “The recently signed peace agreement with the Emirates opens up many avenues for regional cooperation, and our company sees this as an opportunity to strengthen relations and business collaborations with other countries in the Gulf region.”

The main applications of Orbiter 4 include: land and maritime ISTAR, target acquisition for precision-guided weapons, artillery fire management, and BDA, communications intelligence (COMINT), electronic intelligence (ELINT), electronic warfare (EW), communications relay, border patrol and reconnaissance, ISR envelope for strategic facilities security, search and rescue, and emergency response.

At the show, Aeronautics will also feature its Orbiter 1K Loitering Munition UAS. Designed for loitering attacking missions, Orbiter 1K has advanced guidance capabilities that ensure high precision, lethality and low collateral effects. Based on the mature, combat-proven Orbiter 2 Mini UAS, Orbiter 1K delivers outstanding performance in terms of endurance and mission range, and is the perfect solution for the "Sensor to Shooter" concept of operation. Once launched, the 1K loiters and searches for targets, and, when it finds one, attacks it precisely, causing little collateral damage. The 1K is a combat-proven system with vast operational

experience, providing a high level of operational flexibility, with extraordinary operational advantages for its category.

“Backed by continuous research and development, our systems are built on decades of technological and operational experience,” says Matan. “Thanks to our in-house capability as a UAS integrator, we are able to meet the growing demand for full turnkey solutions that are easy to install, operate and maintain, and give autonomy to soldiers. We are continually moving towards smaller platforms and drones, providing solutions for the entire spectrum of HLS –

aerial, maritime, coastal and border security, sensitive infrastructure such as pipeline monitoring, oil & gas security or environmental monitoring. We intend to maintain our legacy, remain a significant player in the market, and continue to be pioneers in an ever-changing landscape.”

Today, Aeronautics and its subsidiaries, together with Rafael, offer an extensive portfolio of technologies and capabilities for border protection, both land, and sea. The two companies provide advanced multi-layered defense solutions to maintain national security. These include ISTAR aerostats, persistent surveillance payloads for tactical UAS, integration of autonomous tools with ground systems in a computerized decision support system, and more.