When users demand a high level of protection and low weight, armored vehicles become smaller. Since they carry less payload, they must be optimized for specific missions, to remain relevant in combat. The Scarabee (Beetle) unveiled by Arquus at IDEX 2021 is a good example of such a specialized combat vehicle. As a lightweight, agile and protected platform. As the first hybrid-electric combat armored vehicle developed by Arquus Scarabee offers certain advantages for reconnaissance and patrol missions available only for electrically powered vehicles.

With ample energy supply derived from a powerful generator and high capacity batteries, Scarabee provides a versatile and modular platform, function as a mobile command post, or a reconnaissance car, a light cavalry vehicle carrying a lightweight turret mounting a powerful automatic cannon, or a tank killer operating guided anti-tank missiles. The vehicle has a compact crew capsule accommodating four crews, with the driver seated in the center. With distinctive slanted surfaces, this configuration improves situational awareness and reduces the weight of armor required to protect the small capsule.

It can be used in air assault units or rapid reaction forces, accompany infantry or join forces with main battle tanks. When operating on battery power, the electric motors the Scarabee can move around and operate several sensors and energy-consuming systems in complete silence.

As a complement to Scarabee, ARQUUS developed the Hornet line of remotely controlled weapon stations composed of three different turrets. These systems can accommodate several weapon calibers, from 7.62mm machine guns to 40mm grenade launchers, EO sensors, and self-protection systems comprised of an independent ring of smoke grenade launchers. The Hornet range has been selected and qualified by the French army to equip the new combat vehicles of the SCORPION program – Grifon, Jaguar, and VBMR-Light (Serval).