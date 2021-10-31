INNOTECH 2021 – Israel’s International Cyber, Homeland Security Technologies, and Innovation event will take place on 17-18 November 2021 in Tel Aviv Israel. The in-person, two-day event includes an exhibition with national pavilions and more than 150 companies, accompanied by, an outstanding conference where Brig. Gen. (res.) Dr. Danny Gold, Head, DDR&D (MAFAT), the R&D directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense will deliver the keynote address, followed by thought-provoking panel discussions. Defense-Update is proud to be a Media Partner of Innotech 2021. We will provide on-site coverage of the event on Defense-Update and Defense-Brief, our new Podcast series.

Due to the growing cyber and HLS challenges – such as critical infrastructures, municipal cyber and intelligence challenges, smart cities, smart transportation, cloud security, communications, terrorist attacks, public security threats, as well as criminal actions and natural disasters – municipalities, districts, and states have

been looking for innovative and ground-breaking technological solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only emphasized the importance of technological innovation in the development of a rapid response to every evolving crisis and substantially accelerated digital processes.

At iHLS INNOTECH you will be able to showcase your advanced technologies, meet the startups operating in this technological arena, take a firsthand look at the innovative technologies currently being developed, and meet your own business arena: industry leaders, decision-makers, experts, entrepreneurs, customers, and partners.

iHLS INNOTECH 2021 provides the perfect forum for presenting the latest technological innovations in the field, effectively meeting the needs of the sector as a whole and addressing current threats.

The thousands of guests, hundreds of companies, and startups will get a close look at the Israeli ecosystem of cyber and HLS technologies.