Israel Defense Forces have received thousands of ORION Systems from Asio Technologies, providing smartphone-based hand-held interactive information devices for junior officers and team leaders. The ‘Olar’ and ‘Amud’ systems, as the IDF calls them, is designed as rugged and secured mobile device based on the Android platform. The system enables mission planning, navigation, positioning, and enhanced situational awareness using a three dimensional GIS database and Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities.

The system provides a scalable, multilayered, networked situational awareness solution with an intuitive and interactive interface. It operates online and offline, serving the individual soldier or commander up to the battalion level, allowing them to get real-time updates from each other, exchange regarding locations of friendly forces, handoff hostile locations, and additional mission-critical information.

Performing functions similar to the US Army Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK), the Orion system communicates and interfaces with other ASIO Technologies tactical solutions, such as the LYNX tactical hand-held day/night situation awareness system and RIGEL tactical smartwatch, to provide a fully integrated tactical combat suit for ground forces.