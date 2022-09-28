Elbit Systems has received a contract valued at $120 million to supply Hermes 900 Maritime Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and training capabilities to the Royal Thai Navy. The contract will be performed over three years.

Under the contract, the Israeli company will provide the Royal Thai Navy with the UAS systems comprising aerial vehicles configured for maritime surveillance, with maritime radar, Electro-Optic (EO) payload, satellite communication, droppable inflated life rafts, and other capabilities. The Hermes 900 Maritime UAS is intended to enable the Royal Thai Navy to perform both blue water and littoral missions, dominate vast swathes of sea and long coastlines, communicate with operational vessels, and carry out civilian missions such as maritime Search and Rescue (SaR) and identification of suspicious activities and potential hazards at sea.

The Hermes 900 Maritime Patrol can operate in adverse weather conditions both day and night and can carry up to 4 life-rafts. Using its radar, it detects survivor situations. Then, its Electro-Optic/Infra-Red (EO/IR) payload will provide visual identification, and a calculation of the drop-point, to dispatch life rafts from a low-altitude of 600ft to a pin-pointed location at a safe distance from the survivors. The introduction of the unique lifesaving capability, along with survivor detection and identification capabilities and precision dispatch of live rafts enables it to perform long-range maritime SaR missions.

On Maritime Patrol Hermes 900 can carry up to four, six-person life-rafts that are integrated on its wings. The drone can deliver the payload from a low-altitude of 600ft to a pin-pointed location at a safe distance from the survivors. A gradual inflation process of the life-rafts is initiated after dispatch and is completed upon landing.

UAS of the Hermes family has been selected to date by more than 20 customers including Israel, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, the United Nations, the European Union, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico. “This is yet another vote of confidence in the Hermes family of UAS. We are experiencing a growing global demand for our unmanned solutions that are capable of effective integration with operational activities of manned forces across domains of operation, addressing a wide range of evolving threats.” Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace, said.