Israel’s defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. has completed the acquisition of the British defense specialist company Pearson Engineering Ltd. The acquisition was executed under a stock purchase agreement (SPA), transferring 100% of the ownership. The acquisition includes Pearson’s metalworks subsidiary company Responsive Engineering Ltd.

According to M.G (ret.) Yoav Har-Even, RAFAEL’S President and CEO, this acquisition is part of RAFAEL’s continued strategic investments to transfer cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies, products, and systems into the United Kingdom, addressing UK national security and economic interests. “Until recently, most of RAFAEL’s operations in the UK were in partnership with UK prime contractors, with the majority of workshare manufactured in Israel,” Har-Even said. “By acquiring Pearson and Responsive Engineering we will be able to enhance and expand manufacturing capabilities in the UK, thus strengthening our UK supply chain to better support our customers, especially the UK MOD and British armed forces. This will lead to a significant increase in the number of jobs in Newcastle and will build strong links with academic institutions throughout the UK and specifically in North East England.” Har-Even said.

“RAFAEL’s ambition for Pearson and Responsive brings valuable growth and stability for our employees, our trusted supply partners in the region, and the wider community in the North East. It will undoubtedly create more jobs and generate exciting career opportunities within both companies”, Craig Priday, Pearson Engineering Managing Director added.

RAFAEL is a world-renowned, Israeli-based defense contractor specializing in cutting-edge, innovative defense systems. Spanning many areas of defense, Rafael’s land systems activities include the development and production of ballistic and active protection systems, development, design, production, and integration of turrets for armored vehicles, counter IEDs, missiles, and more. Rafael is Israel’s third largest defense company, with 8,000+ employees and over 30 subsidiaries worldwide, serving the defense, security, and aerospace markets. As a global organization, Rafael has bolstered its presence in its main markets including the US, India, South Korea, and most European NATO member countries. The acquisition will expand its presence in the UK, where RAFAEL already has significant projects underway. Pearson Engineering will be joining the RAFAEL UK group. The move received approval from the UK Ministry of Defence and the Israeli Ministry of Defense.