MILREM is displaying a new configuration of the ‘THeMIS Observe’, an ISR system that significantly increases a tactical unit’s reaction speed on targets while maintaining a stand-off distance from the enemy.

THeMIS Observe integrates several ISR systems including aconsists of a Squire radar by Thales, the HeviTrack-S camera by HEVI Optronics, Metravib Defence Pearl acoustic shot detection, and a remote weapon station. As a recent addition, the vehicle also features the Sequrests Mobile Multi Camouflage Cover providing significant signature reduction in visual NIR, thermal IR and radar.

The ISR sensors are mounted on an elevated mast that erects when the vehicle enters an observation position, enabling the vehicle to maintain a low silhouette while maintaining line of sight with the enemy positions.